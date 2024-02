A glug of Punch Abruzzo is the secret ingredient in my mom’s ciambellone

This cake is a perennial favorite in our house. My kids still call it Nonna's cake because my mom used to make it for them whenever we visited her, or she visited us. Otherwise, it's known as "ciambellone" or "ciambellotto", both of which translate to 'big ring.'

Ciambellone is a cat…