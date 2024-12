Cipolle Ripiene ~ celebratory comfort food from Gennaro Contaldo (photo by Domenica)

Fat, round onions, richly stuffed with mortadella, walnuts and cheese and slowly baked in the oven. We have perennially popular Britalian chef, Gennaro Contaldo, to thank for this dream of a recipe. If you’re American, you might not be familiar with Contaldo, but he is m…