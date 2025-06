Crema di fragola, ready to be poured into bottles and chilled in the freezer.

The inspiration for this creamy strawberry liqueur comes from La Baita della Sceriffa, a rustic picnic spot in the Gran Sasso mountains of Abruzzo. La Baita is where locals go to grill arrosticini, the savory grilled lamb skewers that are a specialty of the region. After lunch …