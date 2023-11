Crème caramel, or “crema rovesciata” (upside-down cream) in Italian, has been one of my favorite desserts since I was a child; my mother would make it for the holidays or for dinner parties, and there was just something about it—the cold, silky cream, the bitter, glassy caramel sauce, that delighted me.

Crème caramel can be a bit tricky to make. First, t…