This is one of the easiest crostatas to make. There’s no need to cook lemon curd on the stovetop; everything is whisked together in one bowl. And there’s no lattice top to deal with. Usually, I decorate this crostata with pastry cutouts (flowers, bunnies, chicks, eggs) that I bake separately and then arrange on top of the baked and cooled crostata. Howe…