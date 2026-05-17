Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
9hEdited

We go to Molise quite often because it’s so close to where I’m from, in northern Puglia. People from my hometown often go to Termoli — the town and beach is pretty nice, and they are famous for brodetto. As a child I used to go to Bagnoli del Trigno because my aunty’s mom was from there. It’s a beautiful, very quiet little town. I have great memories of my time there.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Francine Casalino Laura's avatar
Francine Casalino Laura
8h

Thank you for this glimpse into Molise. It’s on my list of regions I have not yet explored.

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
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