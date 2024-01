When I came across this recipe in British food writer Diana Henry’s book Roast Figs, Sugar Snow: Food to Warm the Soul, I was so intrigued by the list of ingredients, I knew right away I would have to make it. It combines bitter greens with pan-fried sausage and bacon, plus chestnuts, walnuts, and a scattering of pomegranate seeds.

“Friuli, in northeast …