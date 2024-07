FUCÀZZA DE PETÀTE (Potato “Focaccia”)

When I came across this recipe in Oltre le Orecchiette, a cookbook about food of the Salento (part of Puglia), I was fully expecting instructions for how to make classic Pugliese potato focaccia—a tender round flatbread made with mashed potatoes in the dough and studded on top with olives and tomatoes. I love it; I e…