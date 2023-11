This recipe comes from Giulia Scarpaleggia’s book Cucina Povera. It’s a weeknight dinner saver because it requires so few ingredients, and they are ones that I always have in my pantry.

Bigoli in salsa is a staple of Venetian trattoria menus, Giulia writes in the recipe’s headnote, typical fare eaten on lean (meatless) days. Bigoli, the traditional pasta…