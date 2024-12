One of my favorite not-too-strong aperitivi is a drink called the Italian Sour. It is my husband, Scott’s, take on the New York Sour, which is made with bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup, and has a “floating” top of red wine. Scott’s version swaps in semisweet vermouth bianco for the bourbon and uses Nero d’Avola, a robust Sicilian red, for the win…