Milan-based food writer Laurel Evans says there is magic in these three-ingredient brownies (four if you count salt). And she’s right. They’re among the best brownies I’ve had, with beautifully crackled tops and a fudgy hazelnut-spiked center. The “magic” ingredient? Nutella.

Makes 9 brownies

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick cooking spray

2 large eggs

13-ounce (371 g) j…