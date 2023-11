A lovely Aeolian riff on linguine with clams from Michelin-starred chef Martina Caruso of Hotel-Ristorante Signum. I’ve adapted it slightly from the version published by Sale e Pepe. See the notes following the recipe for details on some of the steps and techniques.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 head garlic

Extra-virgin olive oil

60 grams (mounded 1/3 cup) …