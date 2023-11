Even with pithy (and I don’t mean clever) supermarket eggplants, this dish is fantastic, aromatic with herbs and brightened with a spritz of fresh orange and lime juice.

I served the eggplant as a side to grilled pork chops, but it would go with many dishes: roast chicken, sausages, frittata, shrimp or swordfish skewers, grilled scamorza…you get the pict…