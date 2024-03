I’ve been making this aromatic spice rub for years. The combination of fennel, coriander, and cinnamon is beguiling. Use it to season chicken, lamb, or pork. Recipe slightly adapted from Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking.



Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup (18 g) fennel seeds

1 tablespoon (5 g) whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon (10 g) black peppercorns

1…