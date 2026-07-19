Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
12mEdited

I loved reading about Sulmona and Gino. Thanks for sharing, Domenica. My husband and daughter are big chocolate chip cookies + after eight lovers — I think they’ll enjoy this cake! I’ll have to make it.

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