I turned Cathy Whims’s Mushroom and Black Olive pasta sauce into a spread for crostini because it’s that good—I literally want to eat it off a spoon. For the appetizer rendition, I cut back on the cream, but otherwise the recipe is the same.

Makes 20 to 24 crostini

INGREDIENTS

For the mushroom and olive spread:

12 ounces (340 g) small button mushrooms, clea…