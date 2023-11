Here is a wonderful example of Abruzzese kitchen wizardry—meatless meatballs made by mixing lots of grated pecorino cheese (cacio) with eggs (uova) and stale bread, forming the mixture into balls, and frying them. Once fried, the pallotte are simmered, appropriately, in a tomato sauce known as “sugo finto” (“fake” sauce) because it, too, contains no mea…