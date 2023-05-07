It’s not so much a coffee break as it is a mint julep break, or a bourbon break, since my husband and I are at the Kentucky Derby this weekend at the invitation of dear friends.

I do have a new recipe for you, a perfect one for Mother’s Day—or any celebratory day—but I ran out of time before I could write it up (I had to shop for a fancy hat for the Derby!). So I’ll be sending it out in next week’s newsletter, which will actually be coming to you on Friday—so, technically later this week.

In the mean time, I don’t want to leave you without a recipe or three or five to ponder, so here are links to recipes I’ve published recently elsewhere on the internet. I mentioned awhile back that I am now writing Italian recipes for The Mediterranean Dish, a popular website founded by blogger Suzy Karadsheh that focuses on healthful recipes with bold flavors.

Just a heads up that the recipes are written in an “SEO explainer” format, which is to say in a specific style with lots of basic info, explanatory notes, and tips included, which you may or may not want to wade through. If you just want to read the recipe, click on the button at the top of the page that says “Jump to Recipe.”

Shrimp and Polenta: creamy polenta topped with shrimp cooked with garlic and wine

Eggs In Purgatory: eggs gently poached in tomato sauce

Linguine alle Vongole: classic linguine with fresh clams (not canned, never canned!)

Pork Chops with Bay Leaf and Lemon Slices

Farinata: Ligurian chickpea pancake

And now for something sweet…

Since rhubarb season is upon us, here’s one of my favorite recipes starring that super tart, yet weirdly appealing fruit (if it even is a fruit): Rhubarb-Frangipane Crostata, actually a Bakewell Tart disguised as a crostata.

And since it is also strawberry season, how about a recipe for Strawberry Cream Crostata? I posted that recipe on Substack last spring, along with a recipe for lemon crostata. You’ll find them both here.

Do you have a favorite spring dessert?

PICTURE ITALY: Castiglione Messer Raimondo

As always, thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica