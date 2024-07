Yes, it is a mouthful to say Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata, Capers, and Pistachio Vinaigrette. But it’s a lip-smacking mouthful: sweet, tart, briny, creamy, crunchy, smooth, and mellow all at once.

This salad was inspired by one in the June 2024 issue of Sale & Pepe magazine, which in recent years has overtaken La Cucina Italiana as my favorite Ita…