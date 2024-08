“Biting into a ripe summer peach can be transportive,” writes Renato Poliafito in the headnote to this recipe, published in his book “DOLCI! American Baking with an Italian Accent.” So can taking a bite of this rich, cool frozen peach treat on a hot summer afternoon.

A semifreddo (as many of you know) is a frozen dessert similar to gelato or a frozen mou…