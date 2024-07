These disks of fried pizza dough sprinkled with salt are classic beach food in Abruzzo. The word pizzonta comes from the Teramano dialect, Teramo being one of Abruzzo’s four provinces. In Italian it translates to “pizza unta,” or “oily pizza.”

Oily because the pizza is fried, not greasy. These pizzas, also called pizzette or pizze fritte, are thin, with …