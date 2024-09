Spicy-hot char-grilled chicken is a classic Italian preparation. Its origins are murky, but it dates to at least the 19th Century, as there is a recipe for it in Pellegrino Artusi’s seminal 1891 book on Italian cuisine, La Scienza in Cucina e l’Arte di Mangiar Bene (The Art of Eating Well).

This is a simple dish: a butterflied chicken grilled (or cooked …