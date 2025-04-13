POSTCARD FROM MAINE

Greetings from Portland, where it snowed yesterday, even as the lilacs in our yard back home in Virginia are nearly done blooming. That’s spring in New England—where our son, who lives here, is lobbying for us to move. Hmmm.

Today’s newsletter was supposed to feature a new recipe for a twist on classic Treccia di Pasqua, sweet braided Easter bread—this one with a rich frangipane filling. But a delayed flight to Maine and some pesky physical issues (repetitive strain injury-related) have conspired against me and I find myself slightly behind schedule.

So, the Easter bread newsletter and recipe will be in your inbox on Wednesday, still in plenty of time should you want to make it for the holiday. For now, let me whet your appetite with this sneak-peek photo:

On the subject of appetite, here in Portland, the food scene is wonderful and we are enjoying acquainting ourselves with it. On Friday night, we scoffed up sourdough pizza at Quanto Basta, which began as a food truck but is now a sweet little spot on Congress Street. Last night, we splurged on dinner at Fore Street Restaurant, which has won multiple prestigious awards since it opened in 1996 but is refreshingly lacking in pretension. It is, essentially, a polished New England tavern, with booths and tables surrounding a brick and soapstone hearth where the food is cooked and that radiates warmth like a good hug. This morning we are heading to Tandem Coffee & Bakery for their loaded buttermilk biscuits. Yes, I will probably have gout by the end of the weekend.

