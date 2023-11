My mom used to make sweet and sour Savoy cabbage every year for Thanksgiving. It was a beautiful counterpoint to her roast turkey, which was richly stuffed with bread, sausage, and chestnuts. When I saw Emiko Davies’ recipe for radicchio in saor (sweet and sour radicchio) in her book Cinnamon and Salt, it reminded me of my mom’s cabbage, and I knew I wo…