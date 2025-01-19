This post gives me the perfect excuse to re-share this marvelous gif by Daniela Bracco, first published in a November 2022 newsletter and now available as a Buona Domenica print !

This newsletter remains on an abbreviated schedule until I hand in my book manuscript (early March). This means fewer posts—but just for a few more weeks. So while I am not sharing any new recipes today, I do have a delicious, bitter-is-better round up of radicchio recipes from the Buona Domenica archives.

I don’t know what it is about cold weather, but in addition to craving comfort food like Italian Mac & Cheese and Deeply Rich Beef and Marsala Stew, I also find myself in the mood for the brilliant color and satisfying crunch of a good radicchio salad, not to mention the more-mellow bitterness of cooked radicchio. These foods pull me right up out of the winter doldrums.

If you haven’t yet tried any of these recipes, now is the time. The recipes for Risotto con Radicchio and Orange Salad with Radicchio, Red Onion, and Taggiasca Olives are available to all subscribers; the recipes for Radicchio in Agrodolce, Friulian Winter Salad, and Canederli al Radicchio e Speck are available to paid subscribers.

Readers: What recipes do you like to make to revive your palate and bring you out of the winter doldrums?

I’ll be back next week with a sneak-peek recipe for paid subscribers. The next newsletter for all subscribers goes out in early February. As always, thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica