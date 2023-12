Turnips are the star of this soup, from Leah Koenig’s book Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome’s Jewish Kitchen.

“Turnips don’t get the love they deserve,” she writes in the recipe’s headnote…But in this delicate soup, the humble root vegetable truly shines.” And I agree. I love their sweet undertone and that slightly spicy, pungent kick that cuts thr…