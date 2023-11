Luganega—a single, slim coiled sausage—is from northern Italy, particularly Lombardy, Trentino, and the Veneto. It’s made with pork and typically seasoned with Grana cheese, meat broth, marsala, and spices; there are lots of variations. The sausage tends to be rich (fatty), and is good stewed, grilled, or roasted.

Here, it’s roasted on a bed of baby yell…