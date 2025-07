This is one of the recipes that changed my mind about pasta salad. I bought a box of Wegman’s whole-wheat orzo a few years ago on a whim. It was summer, so orzo salad came to mind, even though I’d never made one. A google search turned up this recipe from Ina Garten, which pairs the plump little slivers of pasta with broiled shrimp in a lemon vinaigrett…