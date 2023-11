Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Acciughe

If you’re an anchovy lover, you will probably have everything you need to make this easy and savory pantry pasta. If you’re not an anchovy lover, you can still make it. Just add some chopped olives and/or capers in place of anchovies. Or maybe give anchovies another chance?

There are plenty of good brands of oil- or salt-pa…