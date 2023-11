How actress Claudia Cardinale’s recipe for spaghetti ended up in my mother’s recipe files I don’t know, but I have a hunch it’s thanks to my mom’s oldest sister, Gilda, who kept tabs on the movie stars of that era through the various Italian gossip magazines she read, Gente and Oggi being two of them.

Is this Claudia Cardinale’s recipe? I have no idea. I…