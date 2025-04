This is an indulgent riff on classic treccia di Pasqua—sweet Easter braid. It is made with an enriched dough, which is to say it contains butter, eggs, milk, and sugar. It is perfumed with orange and lemon zest and aniseed and studded with raisins soaked in amaretto liqueur. Finally, before braiding, the dough is spread with a creamy frangipane filling.

