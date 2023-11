As much as I love Italian dolci—and I do love Italian dolci—this classic French tart of caramel-soaked apples in a butter crust is, to me, about as perfect as a dessert can get. Tarte Tatin hits all the notes: the browned butter taste of the crisp, flaky crust, the punch of sweet-tart apples, the bitter tinge of sweet caramel that infuses the fruit to t…