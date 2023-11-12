Pumpkin love! Animated illustration by Daniela Bracco

This week’s newsletter features two recipes: pumpkin panna cotta, for all subscribers; and winter squash caponata, a brand new recipe, for paid subscribers.

Good news, friends. I will not be gumming up your inbox or your brain with a daunting list of new Thanksgiving recipes to make. Last year, I published a full-on Thanksgiving with an Italian Accent newsletter, in which I shared a dozen recipes (more if you count all the links), everything from mushroom carpaccio and hard-boiled egg cicchetti to stuffed turkey breast, pumpkin-mascarpone pie, and coconut crème caramel.

And guess what: those recipes are just as enticing this year, so why cast them aside? I feel like Thanksgiving has become something of a competitive sport, with cooking websites, social media, and print publications continuously pelting us with recipes for the juiciest burnished turkey, the coziest retro sweet potato casserole, the smoothest mashed potatoes, the fluffiest rolls, and the flakiest pastry encasing the creamiest pumpkin pie topped with the most intricate lattice crust, so intricate it looks like it was stitched together with a crochet needle. Just now scrolling Instagram (I’m good at multi-tasking) I came across a post linking to “45 of the best Thanksgiving pie recipes” which made my head spin.

I get it; like everyone who loves to cook and eat, I am seduced by this endless parade of gorgeous, perfectly executed recipes. They all look so lush, and rich, and tempting. So much so that they’ve started to feel a bit empty, as though they were developed by AI.

This year, I’m dialing it back a bit. There will be just three of us at the table, so we will once again be making a stuffed turkey breast rather than the whole bird. The rest of the menu is TBD, but it will include the two recipes I’m sharing here. Both star winter squash, but in completely different ways. They are easy to pull off and can (and should) be made ahead of time, which is good because it frees up the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day, in case you are planning a big feast.

Caponata di Zucca

Caponata di Zucca, or winter squash caponata, is a seasonal riff on my mother’s classic eggplant caponata recipe, with meaty green olives, onion, celery, capers, and just the right amount of vinegar and sugar to give it that sweet-sour double flavor punch that makes your mouth water just a little whenever you think of it. This dish goes so well with simple roast turkey (or turkey breast) I wish I’d thought of putting it on the Thanksgiving rotation sooner. (Recipe behind the paywall.)

Pumpkin panna cotta with a crown of amaretti and a center of vanilla bean seeds that are clearly attracted to one another

Pumpkin Panna Cotta is as delicate as the caponata is assertive. An optional garnish of amaretti cookies, whole or crumbled, adds a cheerful crunch. The recipe is from The Glorious Vegetables of Italy, which, incredibly, was published a decade ago. I mentioned this recipe in passing in last year’s newsletter, so thought it would be nice to share it this time around.

Obviously, you do not have to be celebrating Thanksgiving to make and enjoy these two recipes. They’re good dinner party dishes. The caponata goes beautifully with roast fish, roast pork, or sausages, among others; and the panna cotta goes with pretty much anything.

So: are you planning a big feast? Or a small gathering? Tell me what you’re making in the comments!)

A Word About Winter Squash

Roasted Butternut, Carnival, and Black Futsu winter squashes

Why don’t I just call it pumpkin? Well, because while all pumpkins are winter squashes, not all winter squashes are pumpkins. And I tend to prefer non-pumpkin squashes, because there are varieties that are much sweeter and less fibrous than your typical cooking pumpkin. To slightly confuse matters, I’ve used the word ‘pumpkin’ in the panna cotta title even though I’m using winter squash that is not a pumpkin. For the alliteration, of course.

My favorite winter squashes are: Buttercup, Kabocha, and Red Kuri. Buttercup and Kabocha have hard green, ridged rinds, though Buttercup can also have an orange rind. The flesh of these squashes is dense, sweet, and smooth when puréed.

Other squashes I like include those pictured above: Butternut, the old standby, is readily available and easy to peel, and you often find it at the supermarket already peeled and cut into cubes. Carnival is a cross between acorn and sugar dumpling; its flesh, when cooked, is golden in color and smooth in texture. Black Futsu is a new-to-me favorite. Although the rind looks tough, it’s actually on the softer side and easy to cut into. The flesh is light orange in color, with a smooth texture and a flavor that brings to mind roasted chestnuts.

Here is a useful roundup of winter squashes from Simply Recipes if you’d like to know more.

RECIPE: Pumpkin Panna Cotta

Vanilla bean seeds congregate in the center of the unmolded pumpkin panna cotta

Roasted and puréed pumpkin or, more accurately, winter squash, gives classic panna cotta a soft golden hue and a delicate earthy sweetness. A few spoonfuls of mascarpone makes it extra creamy so that it lies somewhere between a true, wobbly panna cotta and a rich custard. Don’t skip the step of passing the squash purée through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any stringy fibers; it makes a difference.

You can chill the panna cotta in a mold or a bowl (I use a 1 1/2 qt soufflé dish), and then unmold it onto a serving plate, or you can simply spoon it out into dessert bowls. Or, chill it in individual servings (goblets make an impression!). The amaretti garnish is optional. I was reluctant to try it, as I thought the sharp almond flavor might drown out the much gentler notes of the pumpkin. But the two complement one another. You might be tempted, when you see the almost negligible amount of spice called for, to add several pinches more. Resist—we are not aiming for the aggressive Starbucks-y pumpkin spice aroma that has permeated every corner of autumn.

Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 medium winter squash, 1 1/2 to 2 pounds (680 g to 910 g)

3 cups (720 ml) heavy cream

2/3 cup (130 g) sugar

1/2 vanilla bean

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A small grating of nutmeg, or a pinch of ground nutmeg

1 (1/4-ounce /7-g) envelope unflavored powdered gelatin

4 ounces (115 g) mascarpone cheese, at room temperature (optional; see NOTE)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat the oven to 375° F (190° C).

2. Roast the squash: Use a large, sturdy chef’s knife to split the squash in half from top to bottom. Scoop out and discard the seeds (or reserve them for roasting and snacking on). Place the halves, cut-side down, on a parchment- or foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, or until you can easily pierce through the rind into the flesh with a skewer or fork. Remove from the oven and let cool; then scoop out the flesh and discard the rind. Measure out 1 cup (250 g) and reserve the rest of the pulp for another use—like pumpkin-mascarpone pie.

3. Use a potato masher or an immersion blender to mash the cooked squash into a smooth purée. Force the purée through a fine-mesh sieve into a large mixing bowl. Cover and set aside.

4. Combine the cream and sugar in a medium, heavy-bottom saucepan. Scrape in the seeds from the vanilla bean half. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the sugar has dissolved, and the mixture is almost at a simmer, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cinnamon and nutmeg. Cover and let steep for 20 minutes.

5. Sprinkle the gelatin into a small bowl and pour 3 tablespoons cold water over it. Stir briefly, then let it stand for 5 minutes, until thickened. Uncover the cream mixture and reheat it until you see wisps of steam rising from the saucepan. Whisk in the gelatin, stirring until it is completely dissolved. Remove from the heat and let cool for 10 minutes.

6. Fold the mascarpone into the cooled squash purée until blended thoroughly. Slowly whisk the cream and gelatin mixture into the purée. Pour the mixture through a clean fine-mesh sieve into whichever vessel or vessels you plan to use to serve the panna cotta. Cover tightly with wrap and refrigerate until completely set, at least 3 hours and up to overnight.

7. If you plan to unmold the panna cotta, dip the bottom of the mold into a pan of hot water for 10 to 15 seconds. Run a thin knife or angled metal spatula along the inside rim of the mold. Place a serving plate upside-down on top of the mold and invert. You may have to give the bottom of the mold a few knocks or jostles to get the panna cotta to dislodge, but it should obey eventually.

8. To serve, arrange some amaretti on top of the panna cotta, or break them into pieces and sprinkle on top. Or skip the amaretti entirely and serve the panna cotta on its own.

NOTE: As I mentioned in the head note, adding mascarpone to the pumpkin cream and gelatin mixture gives the dessert a texture somewhere between a classic panna cotta wobble and a rich custard or pastry cream. If you prefer the more classic texture, leave out the mascarpone.

PRINT: Pumpkin Panna Cotta 63.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

RECIPE: Winter Squash Caponata

My mother was not Sicilian, but she made excellent caponata, the classic sweet and sour version with fried eggplant cubes. She made another classic Sicilian dish, too: zucca in agrodolce, or sweet and sour pumpkin, the thin wedges of pumpkin—winter squash, really—fried in olive oil and seasoned with that same duo of vinegar and sugar, plus garlic and mint.

This dish essentially combines the two. It has everything—the autumn tones of olive and pumpkin, the gloss of the agrodolce sauce, the gentle crunch of barely-cooked onion and celery, the nose-tingling hit of vinegar and mint as you spoon a mound of it onto your plate. If you are looking to shake up your Thanksgiving side dish line up, this is a good contender.