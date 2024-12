Unconventional? Totally. And yet, I’m pretty sure these crisp, lime-infused biscotti would be at home on an Italian dessert table. Dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with lime zest or colorful non-pareils, they make a pretty addition to a holiday cookie platter! (Recipe adapted slightly from Ciao Biscotti)

Makes about 6 dozen biscotti

INGREDIENTS

2 1/…