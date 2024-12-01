Stirring fresh goat’s cheese into risotto is a clever touch, as the cheese’s tangy flavor cuts through the richness of the rice while at the same time giving it an extra creamy consistency. For a wintry version of this simple risotto, just substitute an equal amount of winter squash or pumpkin.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 pound (454 g) zucchini, quartered lengthwise and cut crosswise into thin wedges; or the same amount of butternut or honeynut squash, peeled and cut into small cubes

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

1 1/2 cups (300 g) Carnaroli or other risotto rice

1/4 cup (60 ml) dry white wine

6 cups (1 1/2 L) chicken or vegetable broth, homemade if you have it, heated to just below a simmer

4-ounce (115 g) log of fresh goat’s cheese (I used Vermont Creamery), cut into pieces

Freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the bowls in with you plant to serve the risotto into the oven to warm on low heat.

2. Warm the olive oil and shallot in a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring often, for 7 to 8 minutes, until the shallot is softened and translucent. Stir in the zucchini and 1/2 teaspoon slat and cook, stirring often, until the zucchini is shiny and starting to soften, about 10 minutes.

3. Pour in the rice and stir to coat the grains with the oil. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the grains are shiny and glassy looking. Raise the heat to medium-high and pour in the wine. Stir until the wine is absorbed. Begin adding the broth, a ladleful at a time, stirring until the liquid is almost absorbed. Continue to cook and stir the risotto, adding the broth a ladleful at a time, for 20 minutes. The rice should be almost, but not quite fully, cooked, al dente but still slightly chalky in the center.

4. Now add the goat’s cheese, stirring it in vigorously until it is all melted into the rice. Season with a freshly ground and then stir in a final ladleful of broth to finish cooking the rice. The risotto should be neither too stiff nor too runny but should mound softly on a spoon. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if you like.

5. Spoon the risotto into the warmed bowls and serve.

