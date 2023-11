Photo by Blaine Moats for Better Homes & Gardens

No need to frost this summery snacking cake. Shredded zucchini gives it a moist, tender crumb, and buttermilk and lemon syrup add an appealing tang and a fresh, light flavor. To decorate, just top the cake with squash blossoms at serving time, or dust with confectioners’ sugar. It will steal the dessert sh…