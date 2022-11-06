Chicory Champion
Meet Lane Selman, founder of the Culinary Breeding Network and lover of radicchio and other winter vegetables; plus a recipe for radicchio in agrodolce
Occasionally I write about people in the world of Italian food. Today’s subject is Lane Selman, founder of the Culinary Breeding Network. See my archives for past interviews with Emiko Davies, Laurel Evans, Sophie Minchilli, Amelia Pane Schaffner, and Rolando Beramendi.
