Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Odile Bosch's avatar
Odile Bosch
1d

Hi Domenica - So happy to hear you are taking it easy before the workshop, at least as far as cooking goes! The Ciliegine, Cherry Tomato & Olive Antipasto sounds wonderful, I know I'll make it as soon as we have more cherry tomatoes available at the farmers' market. Thank you for all your hard work making us discover Italy and its food in a very enjoyable way!

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2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
Jamie Schler's avatar
Jamie Schler
2d

I came for the Ciliegine, Cherry Tomato & Olive Antipasto and then I scrolled! Oh my! Italians, I have to admit, have the absolute best summer recipes, especially antipasti…or what o would call elegant picnic food. Fabulous.

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1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
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